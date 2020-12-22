Mary Pat Clarke Reflects On Her City, And A Life of Service

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. held a news conference with the city’s Inspector General, Isabel Mercedes Cumming, and the Baltimore County Inspector General, Kelly Madigan, to discuss the release of a joint report about serious problems with the city’s water billing system. The two inspectors general estimate that the city and county have lost millions of dollars in water and sewer revenue. This despite the $133 million dollars in contracts that have been awarded over the past ten years to improve the water system and billing processes.



We’ll have more on this latest outrage from City Hall a little later in the program, but first, Tom welcomes a woman who has certainly witnessed her share of outrages during her long tenure in Baltimore City Government. Former City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke joins me. She retired earlier this month after more than three decades on the Baltimore City Council, representing the old 2nd and later the 14th Districts. Her service on the council included two different tours of duty as Council President - the first woman ever elected to the post.

Mary Pat Clarke joins us today on Zoom.