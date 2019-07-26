Mariah Bonner, with Marcus Dagan: Live in Studio A

Today, Live in Studio A, Tom welcomes the talented Baltimore-borne-and-raised entertainer and cabaret singer Mariah Bonner, and pianist Marcus Dagan, for a sampling of great songs to take us into the weekend.

Bonner has honed her talents on two continents as a singer, film-and-TV actress and producer. She had her first acting role in a French television film in 2004. After graduating from The Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London, Mariah moved to Los Angeles in 2008, where she landed roles in films such as David Fincher’s The Social Network and Griff Furst’s Starve, and TV series such as CSI, Rules of Engagement, Switched at Birth and Scorpion. Bonner has also produced a short film, Elisa, along with writer Tiziana Giammarino, for which she won a Best Actress Award at the Short Stop International Film Festival. The pair went on to collaborate on a TV pilot called The Foreigners. Mariah recently moved back to Baltimore, where she's continuing to pursue her singing career.

Marcus Dagan is a veteran studio and concert musician who’s lived and worked in Baltimore, off and on, since 1982, playing a variety of local clubs while also pursuing a successful career as a commercial and fine art photographer.

Mariah Bonner and Marcus Dagan will be appearing tonight at Germano’s Piattini in Little Italy here in Baltimore. Dinner at 6:00. Jackson Lundy does a set at 7:00. Mariah and Marcus begin their set at 7:30. For more information, click here.

This segment was Livestreamed on WYPR's Facebook page; you can watch the video here.

Audio for this segment will be posted by 3pm today.