Over the weekend, my family and I had a great pancake breakfast.

I loaded my plate up with buttermilk goodness and doused each hot cake in warm butter and pure maple syrup. We all used a lot of the sweet stuff. So much so that we emptied the entire jug we’d brought back from our last trip to the Adirondacks.

Watching the last drop dribble out and onto my plate got the whole family talking about just how much work nature does to put delicious maple syrup on our forks and faces.