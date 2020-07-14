Making Order From Chaos

Before Jaclyn Paul learned to manage her ADHD, her life was a turmoil of missed appointments, clutter, lost bills, late fees, stalled goals and unfinished projects. She struggled to create a social life and a peaceful home for her husband and son. In short, she was in pain. Getting organized was her way out of that pain.

In her book, "Order from Chaos: The Everyday Grind of Staying Organized with Adult ADHD," Paul writes that everyone needs to find their own reason for tackling it … and their own system for making it work.

Jaclyn Paul will be doing a virtual reading with the Ivy Bookshop tomorrow evening at 6:30 pm. Registration information here.

This interview originally aired on January 22, 2020.