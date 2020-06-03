 Maisy's Restaurant Will Not Reopen (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Maisy's Restaurant Will Not Reopen (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 35 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Another downtown Baltimore restaurant has announced it's closing for good. Maisy's will not reopen after Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, owner Matt Helme announced in a Facebook post Wednesday. The restaurant, with its red-and-yellow awning, brick-oven pizza and happy hour specials, was a neighborhood fixture at 313 N. Charles St. for 11 years. On top of pizza and cocktails, the restaurant offered a menu from executive chef Antoine Petteway with playful names like "House of Cards" — a seafood and sausage gumbo — and the "Britney Spears starter," a filet mignon tossed with garlic, pineapple, rosemary and cherry tomatoes then baked with goat cheese.

Baltimore Business Journal

