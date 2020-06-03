Maisy's Restaurant Will Not Reopen (BBJ Story)

Another downtown Baltimore restaurant has announced it's closing for good. Maisy's will not reopen after Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, owner Matt Helme announced in a Facebook post Wednesday. The restaurant, with its red-and-yellow awning, brick-oven pizza and happy hour specials, was a neighborhood fixture at 313 N. Charles St. for 11 years. On top of pizza and cocktails, the restaurant offered a menu from executive chef Antoine Petteway with playful names like "House of Cards" — a seafood and sausage gumbo — and the "Britney Spears starter," a filet mignon tossed with garlic, pineapple, rosemary and cherry tomatoes then baked with goat cheese.

