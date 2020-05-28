Ma Petite Shoe In Hampden Closing (BBJ Story)

Ma Petite Shoe, a shop selling chocolate and chic footwear on the Avenue in Hampden, will close after 18 years in business. The store shared the news on its Facebook page. "We loved every day seeing you from the Mayor's Parade to Bastille Day celebrations," the post says. "But now it's our time to say goodbye."

Ma Petite Shoe opened at 832 W. 36th St. in 2002. The shop grew out of owner Susannah Siger's "two great obsessions.” The store offers an eclectic mix of heels, flats and boots, in classic styles and quirkier ones — strappy heels adorned with flowers, for example, and boots in paisley prints. Gourmet chocolate bars came in flavors like raspberry rose and ginger cardamom.

