 Ma Petite Shoe In Hampden Closing (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Ma Petite Shoe In Hampden Closing (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 15 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Ma Petite Shoe, a shop selling chocolate and chic footwear on the Avenue in Hampden, will close after 18 years in business. The store shared the news on its Facebook page. "We loved every day seeing you from the Mayor's Parade to Bastille Day celebrations," the post says. "But now it's our time to say goodbye." 

Ma Petite Shoe opened at 832 W. 36th St. in 2002. The shop grew out of owner Susannah Siger's "two great obsessions.” The store offers an eclectic mix of heels, flats and boots, in classic styles and quirkier ones — strappy heels adorned with flowers, for example, and boots in paisley prints. Gourmet chocolate bars came in flavors like raspberry rose and ginger cardamom.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Beer And A Box From Royal Farms and Heavy Seas (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 20 hours ago
The Baltimore Business Journal

Heavy Seas is teaming up with Royal Farms to create the ideal beer to wash down that fried chicken box. The Baltimore brewery will release a new beer later this summer designed to be paired with the regional gas station and convenience store chain's famous fried chicken. 

City Events Canceled Through August (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie May 20, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore has canceled all special events through the end of August as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city continues to rise. Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying canceled events would include the city's Fourth of July fireworks celebration and the extremely popular AFRAM and Artscape festivals. 

Preakness Celebration "To Go" At Mt. Washington Tavern (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff May 13, 2020
The Baltimore Business Journal

This weekend would normally be the busiest of the year for the Mt. Washington Tavern. The North Baltimore bar and restaurant is known as a gathering spot for horse trainers, jockeys and racing fans who converge on the city each year for the Preakness Stakes.