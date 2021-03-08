If you’ve traveled east across the Bay Bridge toward Maryland’s Eastern Shore, you might recognize the feeling: shoulders relax, blood pressure drops, a satisfying deep sigh … as Chesapeake waters stretch around you and Kent Island comes into view. Troy Lowman--writer, director and executive producer of the film ‘Love Letters to the Shore’--wants people who view his documentary to better understand the special place he calls home. He hopes to entice visitors, but the film itself is his own personal love letter: “Really what I did this for is, I did it to instill the pride in shore people to remind them that we’re lucky that we’re from there, and it’s always going to be a part of all of us.”

Links: Purchase a viewing copy here.