"Losing Earth": Nathaniel Rich on Humanity's Failure to Address Climate Change

Today, a conversation about climate change -- and about what may have been our best opportunity to address climate change -- an opportunity that came and went decades ago.

Tom's guest is Nathaniel Rich, the author of the new book “Losing Earth: A Recent History.” The book is an alarming critique of the decade between 1979 and 1989, when all the pieces seemed to be in place to reduce carbon emissions in the U.S, including bipartisan political support and even support among energy company executives. So what went wrong in the decade that followed?

Nathaniel Rich is a writer-at-large for the New York Times. He’ll be talking about his new book at Baltimore's Bird in Hand bookstore, on Friday at 7 pm, in conversation with ProPublica journalist Alec MacGillis.