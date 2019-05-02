Loire Valley: Red, White and Rosé

Audio will be posted by Friday.

Few regions in France offer as much diversity or quality as the charming Loire Valley. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Famille Duveau Saumur-Champigny '15 *** $ GREAT VALUE

Al's favorite Loire red, cabernet franc at its best, very complex

Domaine des Herbauges "Eleon Or" Rosé '18 **1/2 $ VALUE

Very dry rosé, bright and spicy, generous fruit

Famille Duveau Saumur Blanc '16 **1/2 $ NICE VALUE

Chenin blanc, slightly off-dry, very food friendly

Le Chant Baron Muscadet '17 ** $

A crisp, dry, elegant aperitif or ideal with shellfish

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.