Loire Valley: Red, White and Rosé

Audio will be posted by Friday.
Few regions in France offer as much diversity or quality as the charming Loire Valley. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Famille Duveau Saumur-Champigny '15 *** $ GREAT VALUE
Al's favorite Loire red, cabernet franc at its best, very complex
Domaine des Herbauges "Eleon Or" Rosé '18 **1/2 $ VALUE
Very dry rosé, bright and spicy, generous fruit
Famille Duveau Saumur Blanc '16 **1/2 $ NICE VALUE
Chenin blanc, slightly off-dry, very food friendly
Le Chant Baron Muscadet '17 ** $
A crisp, dry, elegant aperitif or ideal with shellfish
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.