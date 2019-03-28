Local Chef Finalist For James Beard Award (BBJ Story)

Chef Cindy Wolf has again advanced to the round of finalists for a coveted James Beard Award, while Clavel Mezcaleria is out of the running.

The James Beard Foundation, which holds an annual ceremony to recognize the best chefs, restaurants, bar programs and more in the U.S., released its list of finalists for awards in 21 categories on Wednesday. Semifinalists had been announced in March. Wolf, nominated for her Southern-inflected fare, at Charleston in Harbor East, is one of five finalists in the Best Chef: Mid Atlantic category.

