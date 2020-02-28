Lisa Fischer: A Singer For All Seasons

Lisa Fischer (heard, in our segment open, performing one of her iconic Gimme Shelter duets with Mick Jagger in a live Rolling Stones concert in 1995) is one of the musicians featured in the Academy Award-winning movie 20 Feet from Stardom, for which Ms. Fischer won her second Grammy Award. In addition to her celebrated career as a backup singer for the Stones - touring with the band from 1989 to 2015 - she's collaborated with Luther Vandross, Sting, Tina Turner, and many more huge pop and rock music stars, as well as classical music giants like Yo Yo Ma and Lang Lang. And she has enjoyed success, too, as a solo vocalist, earning her first Grammy in 1991 for her Number 1 R&B hit, How Can I Ease the Pain? and in recent years, touring with the three-man band, Grand Baton.

Lisa Fischer is in Baltimore tonight and Saturday, playing with Grand Baton at the Keystone Korner music and dinner club in Harbor East.

