Lippman's Lady in the Lake

The first voice in Laura Lippman’s new novel -- The Lady in the Lake -- comes from beyond the grave … apparently the victim of murder. She speaks directly and disdainfully to the main character, Maddie Schwartz. As Maddie transforms herself from conventional housewife to aspiring reporter, we hear from other characters she meets -- Baltimore’s first female African-American police officer, a bartender, a medium, other journalists, an old boyfriend. They tell bits of their own stories, but Lippman notes they also tell us something significant about the ambitious Maddie.

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker. On July 26, at ‘A Likely Story’ on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman. Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.