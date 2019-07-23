 Lippman's Lady in the Lake | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Lippman's Lady in the Lake

By & 51 seconds ago

Credit Amazon/the author

The first voice in Laura Lippman’s new novel -- The Lady in the Lake -- comes from beyond the grave … apparently the victim of murder. She speaks directly and disdainfully to the main character, Maddie Schwartz. As Maddie transforms herself from conventional housewife to aspiring reporter, we hear from other characters she meets -- Baltimore’s first female African-American police officer, a bartender, a medium, other journalists, an old boyfriend. They tell bits of their own stories, but Lippman notes they also tell us something significant about the ambitious Maddie.

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker.  On July 26, at ‘A Likely Story’ on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman.  Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Laura Lippman

Related Content

Sunburn: Laura Lippman's Latest

By & Feb 20, 2018
Goodreads

In the first few pages of Sunburnwe learn that its main character has walked out on her family--just left her husband and young daughter on a Delaware beach, and hitchhiked west. As the tale unfolds, we’re treated to the tropes of film noir--slick dialogue as the protagonists circle each other in a mix of distrust and desperate infatuation. We talk to Laura Lippman about the inspirations behind her latest mystery.

Heal How You Feel With Ballet After Dark

By & Jul 15, 2019
Bunmi Abari

It can be difficult to know where to turn after suffering trauma. We meet a dancer who, after surviving a brutal sexual assault, created her own place of community and well-being … for herself, and others. Tyde-Courtney Edwards founded “Ballet After Dark,” where survivors of sexual and domestic assault and those dealing with trauma can participate in therapeutic, movement-based workshops. She says the healing power of ballet drew her back to the studio. We also meet LaQuida Chancey, a participant in ‘Ballet After Dark’ who explains why she values sharing the experience with other women of color. For more information about Ballet After Dark workshops, visit this link.

Mislabeled as Disabled

By & 23 hours ago
K. W. Barrett / Flickr Creative Commons

In Maryland, about 100,000 students-almost one in eight-are in special education classes. Do they all belong there?

Longtime public-education advocate Kalman “Buzzy” Hettleman’s latest book is, “Mislabeled as Disabled: The Educational Abuse of Struggling Learners and How We Can Fight It”.

Hettleman says one reason failing students are placed into special education is that they don't receive reseach-based instruction to help them catch up to their peers. 