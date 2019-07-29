The Lines Between Us, A Racial Divide

Baltimore; summer 1966. Tensions between white and black residents. Some women testing expectations. And then: a woman’s decomposed body turns up in Druid Hill Park lake. Laura Lippman latest novel, The Lady in the Lake, unscrambles multiple mysteries.

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker. On July 26, at A Likely Story on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman. Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.