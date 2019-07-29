 The Lines Between Us, A Racial Divide | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Lines Between Us, A Racial Divide

By & 15 minutes ago

Credit Amazon/the author

The new book The Lines Between Us, introduces us to a white suburban businessman and his wife, who felt a religious call to move to Sandtown in solidarity with its disenfranchised residents and an inner-city African-American mother, who believed her son would have a better life if they moved to a more affluent community in Howard County. Along the way, author Lawrence Lanahan shows us the public policies and government programs that offer opportunities or throw up barriers. He argues that inequality was designed into the system.

Join Lawrence Lanahan the author of "The Lines Between Us" at Impact Hub Baltimore on July 31st at 6pm.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
The Lines Between Us

Related Content

Lippman's 'Lady In The Lake'

By & Jul 23, 2019
Amazon/the author

Baltimore; summer 1966. Tensions between white and black residents. Some women testing expectations. And then: a woman’s decomposed body turns up in Druid Hill Park lake. Laura Lippman latest novel, The Lady in the Lake, unscrambles multiple mysteries. 

Lippman will be speaking at the following venues and times:

July 25 at Politics and Prose on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, she’ll speak with journalist and mystery writer Neely Tucker.  On July 26, at A Likely Story on Main Street in Sykesville, Lippman will be in conversation with suspense novelist Dan Fesperman.  Both events start at 7 p.m.

July 29, in Oxford, MD, Lippman will be at Doc's Sunset Grille on West Pier Street starting at 5 pm. At 12 noon July 31 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Browseabout Books is hosting a luncheon with Lippman at the Crab House, on Coastal Highway.

Mislabeled As Disabled

By & Jul 22, 2019
K. W. Barrett / Flickr Creative Commons

In Maryland, about 100,000 students-almost one in eight-are in special education classes. Do they all belong there?

Longtime public-education advocate Kalman “Buzzy” Hettleman’s latest book is, “Mislabeled as Disabled: The Educational Abuse of Struggling Learners and How We Can Fight It”.

Hettleman says one reason failing students are placed into special education is that they don't receive reseach-based instruction to help them catch up to their peers. 

Social Security And You

By & Jul 25, 2019
401(K) 2012/401calculator.org / Flickr Creative Commons

You can start drawing Social-Security benefits at age 62--four or five years before full retirement age. That sounds pretty sweet to many people--until they realize they’re locking in the smallest possible benefit, which could leave them short of funds if they live to a ripe old age.

Webster Phillips, with the advocacy group, the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, explains. Check out the Delay and Gain website, including a calculator to help people envision how claiming benefits at different ages could change their financial picture.

Then: What’s Maryland doing to help workers who don’t have a savings plan at work? Josh Gotbaum, a guest scholar with the Retirement Security Project at the Brookings Institution, tells us about Maryland$aves.