The Lines Between Us, A Racial Divide

The new book The Lines Between Us, introduces us to a white suburban businessman and his wife, who felt a religious call to move to Sandtown in solidarity with its disenfranchised residents and an inner-city African-American mother, who believed her son would have a better life if they moved to a more affluent community in Howard County. Along the way, author Lawrence Lanahan shows us the public policies and government programs that offer opportunities or throw up barriers. He argues that inequality was designed into the system.
Join Lawrence Lanahan the author of "The Lines Between Us" at Impact Hub Baltimore on July 31st at 6pm.