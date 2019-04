On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we do a little time traveling through history to meet a trio of extraordinary women for the ages. Book critic Marion Winik gives us her take on Carrie Callaghan's "A Light of Her Own," Ariel Lawhon's "I Was Anastasia," and Marie Benedict's "The Only Woman in the Room."

A Light of her Own, by Carrie Callaghan, Amberjack

I Was Anastasia, by Ariel Lawhon, Doubleday

The Only Woman in the Room, by Marie Benedict, Sourcebooks

