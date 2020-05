On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new books about two very different wars. Marion Winik on Paul Yoon's Run Me to Earth and Ariel Lawhon's Code Name Helene.

Code Name Helene, Ariel Lawhon, Doubleday

https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/ariel-lawhon/code-name-helene/

Run Me to Earth, Paul Yoon, Simon and Schuster