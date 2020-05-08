 Lexington Market, part 3: On a Humble | WYPR
Lexington Market, part 3: On a Humble

By & 33 minutes ago
  • Wendel Patrick

Well, this long-overdue episode wasn’t originally intended to be an audio time-capsule, but, you know… life.  Here’s a final look back at a venerable city market that’s now temporarily closed to the public, and partly demolished.

Lexington Market, Part 2: Engines of Change

By & Mar 13, 2020

Conversations with vendors & market-goers about the past & present of Lexington Market, a look at hopes for (and doubts about) the market’s future, and a talk with the idealistic developer responsible for the big changes that lay ahead 

Lexington Market, part 1: Survival of the Fittest

By & Feb 28, 2020
all photos by Wendel Patrick

Change is knocking on the door of Baltimore’s iconic Lexington Market. Ground has been broken on a new market building, and local vendors are wondering if they’ll have a place in the much-hyped new structure. In this episode, merchants, artisans, security officers, and custodians reflect on their lives and the uncertain future of the market they call home. 