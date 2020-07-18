Lexington Market Accepting Vendor Applications (BBJ Story)

Lexington Market will start accepting vendor applications next month as the market's redevelopment continues amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. A first round of the application process will launch Aug. 11, according to a spokeswoman for Seawall Development, the lead developer in a $40 million revamp of the 238-year-old public market complex.

Some 55 spots will be available within the transformed market, which is eyeing an opening in early 2022. Renovation plans call for a new, two-story glass market building as well as an outdoor promenade where the market's Arcade has long stood. The first round of vendor applications was originally slated to run from mid-March until early June, but it was put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak. Marshall said the leasing delay will also push back the opening for the renovated market, which was initially expected to debut in fall 2021.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.