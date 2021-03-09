 The Lewis Museum Welcomes Terri Freeman | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Lewis Museum Welcomes Terri Freeman

By & 59 minutes ago

Terri Freeman is the new executive director for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.
Credit Provided

Reginald F. Lewis--a Baltimorean and a powerhouse in business and philanthropy during the 1980s and ‘90s--had a big wish for his hometown: he longed to support a museum devoted to African American culture. Years after his death the dream materialized as the ‘Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture.’ Terri Freeman is its new executive director. Today we hear about her priorities, her plans to engage audiences and her focus on broadening the Lewis’s reach beyond Baltimore: “It is going to be really important that as we move forward that we are really reflecting all of Maryland and all of the richness that is the African American community throughout the state and frankly throughout the region.” 

For upcoming programs visit this link, for the exhibition info, visit this link.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Reginald F Lewis Museum

Related Content

Love Letters to the Shore

By & Mar 8, 2021
"Love Letters to the Shore" video still

If you’ve traveled east across the Bay Bridge toward Maryland’s Eastern Shore, you might recognize the feeling: shoulders relax, blood pressure drops, a satisfying deep sigh … as Chesapeake waters stretch around you and Kent Island comes into view. Troy Lowman--writer, director and executive producer of the film ‘Love Letters to the Shore’--wants people who view his documentary to better understand the special place he calls home. He hopes to entice visitors, but the film itself is his own personal love letter: “Really what I did this for is, I did it to instill the pride in shore people to remind them that we’re lucky that we’re from there, and it’s always going to be a part of all of us.”

Links: Purchase a viewing copy here.

"We Used To Live At Night"

By Mar 5, 2021
J.M. Giordano

One of the social casualties of the pandemic is the loss of a vibrant nightlife. You can’t socially distance on a packed dance floor or in a crowded bar. Photographer J.M. Giordano poured his love and lament for Baltimore’s nightlife into his new book, We Used to Live at Night. It’s a dark, shadowy yet joyous look back on what used to be.

The Surge In Mental Health Needs During the Pandemic

By & Mar 3, 2021
Copyright Neil Moralee/Flickr Creative Commons

The pandemic is distributing its financial effects, like its health damages, chaotically. They’re colliding on people who never before reached out for mental-health support but are now seeking help. Sherri Bloom is clinical director of the nonprofit Pro Bono Counseling Project, which is hearing from more callers and getting referrals from the 211 United Way helpline.

Like Bloom, psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Shepherd, board president of the Black Mental Health Alliance, says the impact on mental health will stretch beyond the pandemic itself.

You can reach the Pro Bono Counseling Project at (410) 825-1001. The counseling project’s warmline - if you want to talk, but not necessarily start a counseling relationship - is (443) 608-9182.