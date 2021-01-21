Leveling The Field, Infusing Life Into Abandoned Neighborhoods

Open Society Institute’s Baltimore field office works to improve city life by offering start-up funding to social entrepreneurs. Today, we kick off our profiles of this year’s class of community fellows. First, we meet Isaiah Johnson of the Greenmount East Leadership Project. He is bringing kids together for fitness, arts, and sports programs, as well as community clean-ups. Then, Elizabeth Finne describes her work to recruit volunteers who will help people in prison prepare for parole hearings.

