Leveling The Field, Infusing Life Into Abandoned Neighborhoods

Open Society Institute Baltimore Fellow Bree Jones, (L) assembles homebuyer collectives in order to transform neglected neighborhoods. OSI Baltimore Fellow James Henderson helps Baltimore City youth envision a path to college or entrepreneurship.
Credit Open Society Institute

The Open Society Institute tackles many inequities for Baltimore City residents -- from making fresh food available or healthcare accessible to housing rights and more. Each year its community fellows bring game-changing ideas. We hear from James Hendersonwho helps young people in the city find paths toward college and entrepreneurship: “Education and owning businesses is the cornerstone of creating generational wealth.” And also from Bree Jones creates homebuyer collectives to transform abandoned neighborhoods, a whole city block at a time: “They want to live in historically Black spaces as a means of social justice and as a means of wealth building.” 

Links: OSI 2020 Baltimore Fellows, Bree Jones' Parity, James Henderson's College Tours and Entrepreneurship.

Raising Leaders In Greenmount East; Preparing For Parole

By & Dec 23, 2020
OSI Baltimore

Open Society Institute’s Baltimore field office works to improve city life by offering start-up funding to social entrepreneurs. Today, we kick off our profiles of this year’s class of community fellows. First, we meet Isaiah Johnson of the Greenmount East Leadership Project. He is bringing kids together for fitness, arts, and sports programs, as well as community clean-ups. Then, Elizabeth Finne describes her work to recruit volunteers who will help people in prison prepare for parole hearings.

Read more about the 2020 class of OSI-Baltimore Community Fellows here.

Storytelling That Heals

By & Jan 5, 2021

For more than two decades the Open Society Institute has nurtured projects that combat inequities in Baltimore. Today we meet two O-S-I fellows who use the power of storytelling to heal. Darius Wilmore coaches performers who share personal challenges in the ‘Short Kutz Show Narrative Therapy Initiative’: And Tehya Janae Faulk wants to build empathy in others with her online story portal, “Orphan We."

Links: Orphan We, Short Kutz Show Narrative Therapy Initiative, OSI Baltimore Community Fellows, 2020.

Access Nature In The City; Be A Chef For A Day

By & Dec 28, 2020

If you can see it, you can be it. That could be the mantra for each program designed by two Open Society Institute fellows we’ll meet today. Atiyah Wells has created an urban nature center and educational programs to encourage Black and Brown families to explore more. And Monica Lapenta’s project makes elementary and middle school students a chef for a day. It requires more than following recipes and wearing a tall white hat!