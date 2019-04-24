In June, Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank would have turned 90 years old. Her story lives on … but research shows that knowledge of the Holocaust is fading in the collective American memory. “Spring of Remembrance,” a host of events focused on lessons of the Holocaust, is meant to counter that effect. One of them is Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s “The Diary of Anne Frank” We meet actor and managing director Lesley Malin and UMBC theater professor and director Eve Muson to hear about what went into producing the play.

Reggie Phoenix, who directs “Anne and Emmett” at Morgan Theater, an imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till, talks about the play’s universal message.

