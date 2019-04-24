 Lessons of the Holocaust | WYPR
Lessons of the Holocaust

Credit Chesapeake Shakespeare Company

In June, Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank would have turned 90 years old. Her story lives on … but research shows that knowledge of the Holocaust is fading in the collective American memory. “Spring of Remembrance,” a host of events focused on lessons of the Holocaust, is meant to counter that effect. One of them is Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s “The Diary of Anne Frank” We meet actor  and managing director Lesley Malin and UMBC theater professor and director Eve Muson to hear about what went into producing the play.

Reggie Phoenix, who directs “Anne and Emmett” at Morgan Theater, an imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till, talks about the play’s universal message.

For information about 'The Diary of Anne Frank," visit this link.

For information about Anne and Emmett, visit this link.

For information about "Spring of Remembrance" visit this link.

For information about Eva Kor's talk, visit think link.

Maryland Considers Requiring Holocaust Education in Schools

By Feb 14, 2019
Rachel Baye

Irma Pretsfelder was born in 1926 in a small village in Germany. She was 11 years old in November 1938, when the synagogue where she went to school was burned, during what is known as Kristallnacht.

“The next morning, policemen came and said to my father, ‘I have to take you into custody,’” she told the state Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee Wednesday afternoon. “‘But why are you taking me? What have I done?’ He said, ‘I have to obey orders. I have to take you to the next town.’”