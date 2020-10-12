 The Lessons Of The Election Of 1876 | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Lessons Of The Election Of 1876

By & 5 hours ago

Rutherford Hayes and Samuel Tilden faced off in the contested election of 1876.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Imagine an election jammed with tension … voter intimidation … threats of violence … and then after the vote, months of bitter dispute over the electoral votes of four divided states. The election of 1876 almost plunged the country back into civil war. Part of the stakes, says University of Maryland historian Michael Ross, was the course of Reconstruction, the Republican regime that posted federal troops in the old Confederacy to protect former slaves. 

Learn more about this election in Ross' book, "The Justice of Shattered Dreams: Samuel Freeman Miller and the Supreme Court during the Civil War Era."

Additional reading:
The Last Time a Contested Presidential Election Nearly Tore the Country Apart
The election from our past that blares a warning for 2020
 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Mysteries And Marvels Of Bird Migration

By & Oct 9, 2020
Andy Reago and Chrissy McClarren/Creative commons

Think your car gets good mileage? Blackpoll warblers, birds that weigh about one ounce during migration, achieve the equivalent of 720,000 miles per gallon each year when they fly to and from North and South America. We learn these facts and more with Chris Eberly, director of the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership. Later this month he’ll be presenting, through the Natural History Society of Maryland: ‘Unlocking the Mysteries and Marvels of Bird Migration.”

Links: NHSM event: Unlocking the Mysteries and Marvels of Bird Migration, Safe Skies Maryland, Lights Out Baltimore.

Stories From The Stoop: Terri Diener

By & Oct 9, 2020
Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Terri Diener about what our pets want us to know. ...Whether we like it or not! You can hear her story and others at stoopstorytelling dot com or on the stoop podcast.

The next virtually live Stoop show is Invisible Labor: Stories About Hidden Work, Unseen Efforts and Toiling Far From the Limelight. It happens on Thursday Oct. 15 at 7pm via zoom.

Sleep Schedule Out of Whack? How To Get Back On Track; Artist Landis Expandis On Making Magic

By & Oct 8, 2020
F Delventhal / Flickr Creative Commons

Many Americans are finding the pandemic has reshaped their sleep schedule, for better or worse. Dr. Stephanie Wappel is a physician at GBMC Health Partners –Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine. She details the side effects of both too little or too much sleep. One habit to avoid-- screen time before bed.