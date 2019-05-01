Leonardo da Vinci's Legacy, 500 Years After His Death

Today, reflections on an unparalleled genius: Leonardo da Vinci who died 500 years ago tomorrow. Leonardo was the original “Renaissance Man” -- a great artist, inventor, scientist and writer, a genius whose imagination and curiosity knew no bounds. It’s hard to imagine, in our present age of hyper specialization, someone whose scope was as broad, and whose mastery was as acute.

Tom’s guest today is Dr. Jonathan Pevsner, a scholar who has written and lectured widely on Leonardo. He has collected nearly 750 volumes about Leonardo, and he has observed that since 1519, as every generation has considered Leonardo’s influence and importance, people have drawn a variety of conclusions about what can be learned from Leonardo about the nature of genius, and the capacity for human achievement.