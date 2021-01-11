 Legislative Proposals Aim To Stem The Housing Crisis | WYPR
Legislative Proposals Aim To Stem The Housing Crisis

Housing activists in Massachusetts erect a sign in front of Gov. Charlie Baker's house.
When‌ ‌the‌ ‌General‌ ‌Assembly‌ ‌begins‌ ‌its‌ ‌new‌ ‌session‌ ‌ Wednesday,‌ ‌lawmakers‌ ‌will‌ ‌face‌ ‌a‌ ‌crucial‌ ‌question:‌ ‌how‌ ‌to‌ ‌protect‌‌ thousands‌ ‌of‌ ‌Maryland‌ ‌families‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌brink‌ ‌of‌ ‌eviction?‌

Zafar‌ ‌‌‌Shah‌,‌ ‌a‌ ‌lawyer‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌Public‌ ‌Justice‌ ‌Center,‌ ‌outlines‌ ‌the‌ ‌Housing‌ ‌Justice‌ ‌Package--a‌ ‌set‌ ‌of‌ ‌bills‌ ‌to‌ ‌augment‌ ‌ protections‌ ‌for‌ ‌renters,‌ ‌including‌ ‌stopping‌ ‌most‌ ‌kinds‌ ‌of‌ ‌eviction‌ ‌ filings‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌year.‌ And‌ ‌tenants’‌ ‌rights‌ ‌advocate‌ ‌‌Tisha‌‌ ‌‌Guthrie‌‌ ‌describes‌ ‌the tough‌ ‌housing‌ ‌choices‌ ‌essential‌ ‌workers‌ ‌faced,‌ ‌even‌ ‌before‌ ‌the‌ ‌pandemic.‌ ‌

Read more about the Housing Justice Package proposed by members of Renters United Maryland.

