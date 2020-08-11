 Legal Help To Navigate The Turmoil Of The Pandemic | WYPR
Legal Help To Navigate The Turmoil Of The Pandemic

Credit Karen Neoh / Flickr Creative Commons

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, it is eroding the legal wellness of low-income families. Amy Petkovsek, Director of Advocacy, Training, and Pro Bono for Maryland Legal Aid, says the nonprofit is bracing for an influx of cases.

How are attorneys handling requests to help people draft wills and fight eviction? Do they have the resources they need? Plus, two clients share their stories.

You can reach Maryland Legal Aid by telephone - offices across the state are listed here - or by filling out an online intake form found here.

Tonight at 6 pm, you can join a Facebook Live "Know Your Rights Event," hosted by Maryland Legal Aid and Baltimore County Public Library. 

Since recording this interview, the Capital Gazette reported on a controversy over several top lawyers being let go after criticizing Legal Aid’s reopening plans. You can read their coverage here.

