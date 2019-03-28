 Lawmakers Override Hogan Vetoes | WYPR

Lawmakers Override Hogan Vetoes

The General Assembly voted largely along party lines Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of two bills. One takes alcohol and tobacco regulation away from the Comptroller’s Office, and the other raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Senate also voted to override Hogan’s veto of a bill allowing local school boards to set their own school schedules. That bill overturns Hogan’s previous executive order requiring schools to start after Labor Day and finish by June 15. The House could vote on that veto as early as Friday.

The override votes come as no surprise, as all three bills passed both chambers by veto-proof margins.

Hogan has repeatedly warned that increasing the minimum wage will cost the state 99,000 jobs and more than $61 billion in economic output over the next decade and he repeated that in his veto message.

But Baltimore Delegate Melissa Wells says the current minimum wage of $10.10 an hour doesn’t cover the cost of living anywhere in Maryland. (20)

“And so, to hear people talk about how keeping people’s wages lower is going to help them because business can do better, that does not make sense,” she said during debate on the House floor. “That is illogical.” (12)

As a result of today’s vote, the minimum wage will hit $15 dollars an hour in 2025 at businesses with at least 15 employees, and a year later for smaller businesses.

Hogan charged that the bills to strip the Comptroller’s Office of its power to regulate alcohol and tobacco to give local school boards power to set start dates were “politically motivated.”

But lawmakers have argued that only two other states allow elected officials to oversee alcohol regulation and that the governor’s order on school calendars made it difficult for local school officials to squeeze the required 180 days of classes into their calendars.

This post will be updated.

