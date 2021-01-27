Lawmakers Move To Ban Ubiquitous Chemical

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are man-made chemicals that have been around since the 1940s and scientists have linked them to several health problems, including compromised immune systems.

Now, there’s a move in the General Assembly to ban them in Maryland.

Bills working through both houses would ban the use of PFAS in fire-fighting foam, rugs and food packaging in Maryland.

Sarah Elfreth, the Annapolis Democrat sponsoring the Senate bill, says it’s a first step, but an important one.

“We understand that this is kind of a bold step in this direction, but also a necessary step,” she said during a virtual news conference. “I think this pandemic has shown that there's a direct connection between our environment and our public health.”

Elfreth said she first heard of the chemicals while serving on the Chesapeake Bay Commission. Delegates from Virginia reported the use of PFAS in fire-fighting foam in weekly training exercises in Chincoteague had so badly contaminated the island’s drinking water supply that it was unusable.

Not long afterward, the Virginia General Assembly banned the use of the foam in training exercises.

Elfreth said Maryland needs to follow suit and “kind of put a stake in the ground…and say we're taking this seriously.”

PFAS are known as “forever chemicals.” They don’t break down in the environment or the human body and can build up over time. According to the EPA, they can lead to myriad health problems.

And they’re in everything from stain-repellant fabrics to fire-fighting foam to food packaging.

Brent Walls, the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, says he has a personal stake in this. He fought fires using foam containing PFAS when he was in the Navy, and his stepdaughter is a first responder.

“And although first responders are already exposed to carcinogens from putting out fires, they do not need to be needlessly exposed to a firefighting foam that they use for a benefit,” he said.

Walls said he’s found alarmingly high levels of PFAS in water samples from Antietam Creek and nearby sewer plants that aren’t serving industrialized areas.

“This PFAS is coming from personal products from people in their homes,” he said. “And so, you know that's just a sign that PFAS is in so many different things. And this bill is just the first step.”

Walls isn’t the only firefighter raising an alarm. Earlier this week, members of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the nation’s largest firefighters’ union, began demanding independent tests of PFAS, the chemicals in their gear, and for the union to rid itself of sponsorships from equipment makers and the chemical industry.

In October, two dozen firefighters in California sued chemical giants 3M, Chemours, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and other manufacturers, claiming that the companies for decades knowingly made and sold firefighting equipment loaded with toxic chemicals without warning of the chemicals’ risks.

Public health experts began raising alarms about the chemicals in the 1990s and some states and organizations have moved against them.

Last month, a Wisconsin governor’s commission recommended testing drinking water statewide for PFAS and phasing out the use of firefighting foam containing the chemicals. The governor, Tony Evers, has begun legal action against companies responsible for PFAS pollution.

In Ohio, Dupont and one of its spinoff companies recently settled an $83 million lawsuit over the use of PFAS, and New York, Washington State and Maine have banned PFAS in food packaging.

On its website, Dupont, one of America’s largest chemical companies, says it has never manufactured firefighting foam and pledged to phase out the use of foam containing PFAS at its sites. The company said it is “actively pursuing alternatives” to PFAS in other products.

Meanwhile, Maryland’s Department of The Environment has launched its own sampling program to test for PFAS in the St. Mary’s River and nearly 150 public water systems. Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles says they didn’t find significant levels of PFAS in the river, but levels that exceeded federal guidelines in a few public systems.

“And so that when we learn that in coordination with the community, drinking water system and local officials, that has triggered action, you know, to shut down the well that's providing the raw water to the drinking water system,” he said.

Grumbles says he appreciates the lawmakers shining a spotlight on the problem with a comprehensive bill and that we may need legislation in the future.

“Right now, we have a comprehensive action plan that we've developed that emphasizes understanding the risk, communicating effectively about the risk and reducing the risk,” he said.

The Senate version of the bill is scheduled for a hearing in the Education, Health and Environment Committee at 11 a.m. Thursday. The House’s Health and Government Operations Committee will hold its hearing Feb. 2.