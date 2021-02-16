"In-Law Relationships": Probing The Joys And Complexities Of Extended Families

Our topic today is in-laws, and how the relationship between children who are married, and the families of their spouses, are affected and informed by a number of different factors. Parents of the person you hold dear matter while you’re dating, they matter while you’re married, they matter when you have kids yourself, and they matter when those parents are of the age when they need care from you.

A new book looks at those different stages, as well as the effects of age, gender, sexual preference and other factors that influence the nature and success of these relationships.

The book is called In-Law Relationships: Mothers, Daughters, Fathers and Sons. Tom's guests today are the authors: Dr. Geoffrey Greif, professor; and Dr. Michael Woolley, associate professor, on he faculty of the University of Maryland School of Social Work, part of the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Listeners, you're invited to tell your story about your in-laws, be they older or younger. Do you get along pretty well? If so, why? Do you get along, maybe, not so well? Let’s talk about that too. Give us a call or drop us an e mail or a tweet and let us know…

Geoffrey Greif and Michael Woolley join us on Zoom.

_______________________________________________________________________

This programming note from the Promise Heights Initiative at the University of Maryland School of Social Work: Next Monday, February 22, the Initiative will sponsor a public, on-line conversation between Dr. David Satcher, former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a Surgeon General of the United States, and Andrea Brown, Executive Director of the Black Mental Health Alliance. They’ll talk about stigmas around mental health in the African American community. It starts at 2:00pm, next Monday afternoon. For more information, click here.

_______________________________________________________________________

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.