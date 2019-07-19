Lafayette Gilchrist: Musing on "Dark Matter," His New Solo CD

Baltimore-based pianist and jazz innovator Lafayette Gilchrist joins Tom in the Midday studio to muse on the makings of his second solo CD, Dark Matter, out today (July 19) on the Lafayette Gilchrist Music label. The eleven tracks on the new disc were all recorded live in front of an "intimate" crowd at the University of Baltimore's Wright Theater in 2016 by acclaimed hip-hop producer Wendel Patrick (the composer and co-producer with Aaron Henken of WYPR's award-winning "Out of the Blocks" podcast series, and a man also known in music circles as classical and jazz pianist Kevin Gift). Over the course of the session, Lafayette Gilchrist's compositions range from deeply personal meditations to socially conscious declarations.

This conversation was Live-streamed on WYPR's Facebook page, and you can see the video here.

We open the segment with the title track, Dark Matter, listen to a bit of Blues for Our Marches to End, and close the show with Black Flight, Gilchrist's ode to the famed African American WWII fighter pilots known as the Tuskeegee Airmen.

Gilchrist celebrates the release of Dark Matter with a hometown CD release concert on Thursday, August 22 at Keystone Korner, the new jazz venue at 1350 Lancaster St., Baltimore. The event features the acclaimed Baltimore artist in a duo performance with legendary saxophonist David Murray. For more information call 410-946-6726 or click here.