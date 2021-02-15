Kim Wehle: Lessons From The Senate Impeachment Trial

Going into the final stage of the US Senate's second Trump impeachment trial on Saturday morning, most observers expected closing arguments from both sides, and a vote to acquit that would surprise no one. There was about an hour or so of drama when that script wasn’t followed, and House Managers introduced the possibility of calling witnesses, but that was sorted out fairly quickly, and they proceeded to a vote. More Republicans voted to convict Donald Trump than many had anticipated would, but despite a 14-vote margin, House Managers were 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed for a conviction.

Today, on this President’s Day edition of Midday, analysis of what happened, and what it means for the presidency and our republic, moving forward.

Tom's guest is Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a former Assistant US Attorney, and the author of two excellent books, How to Read the Constitution-And Why, and What You Need to Know About Voting-And Why.

Kim Wehle is also the host of an Instagram Show called #Simple Politics.

Listeners are welcome to join the conversation.

_______________________________________________________________________

Audio of this program will be posted by 2pm today