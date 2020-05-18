Ken Osmond Dies At 76, Played Two-Faced Eddie Haskell On 'Leave It To Beaver'

Ken Osmond was a character actor known, really, for one character. He played Eddie Haskell on the 1950s and '60s TV sitcom Leave It to Beaver. But that character became a TV type.

Osmond's son Eric, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died. "He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," his son said Monday in a statement. "He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed."

Ken Osmond began playing Eddie Haskell as a 14-year-old in 1957. Eddie was a friend to Wally Cleaver (Tony Dow), Theodore "Beaver" Cleaver's (Jerry Mathers) older brother. Eddie visited the Cleaver's perfect upper-middle-class home in nearly half the series' 234 episodes. He was unfailingly polite to the adults: "Good morning, Mrs. Cleaver, that's a very pretty dress!" he would say to June, the boy's mother. Then he would go upstairs to Wally (Tony Dow) and Beaver's (Jerry Mather) room and be mean. In one episode, he taught Beaver to unknowingly say a phrase in Spanish: "Usted tiene una cara como un puerco." In English: "You have a face like a pig."

June Cleaver, (Barbara Billingsley) never really bought Eddie's act. "I just don't trust a 13-year-old boy that's that polite," she told her husband, Ward (Hugh Beaumont).

In 1983, Ken Osmond returned to play an adult Eddie Haskell in an updated Leave It to Beaver. Osmond also made a number of guest appearances on other TV shows such as The Munsters and Happy Days, but he was typecast. He stayed popular as the actor who played the two-faced suck-up Eddie for decades thanks to reruns and fan events.

In real life, Ken Osmond became a motorcycle cop with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In 2014 he co-wrote Eddie: The Life and Times of America's Preeminent Bad Boy, a memoir. In the forward, Jerry Mathers wrote that Ken Osmond was nothing like his character, but that "everyone knows an 'Eddie Haskell' and that's why the character is so easily recognized and remembered."

Mathers tweeted on Monday that Osmond was a lifelong friend and the best actor on the show.



