Justice is Served

The non-profit Civil Justice believes every citizen deserves his or her day in court. That’s why they line up legal counsel to represent people with low or moderate incomes in non-criminal cases. Executive director Eden Forsythe talks about why there is a direct connection between fair representation in court and restoring faith in democracy and civic engagement. Plus, we meet  Civil Justice lawyer Chelsea Ortega and her client, Renee Spencer to hear about their experience.

For more information about the organization, visit the Civil Justice website here.

