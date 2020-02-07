Related Program: Your Maryland "The Jungle" By Ric Cottom & Lisa Morgan • 2 minutes ago Related Program: Your Maryland ShareTweetEmail Upton Sinclair (r) protesting conditions of Colorado miners in front of the Standard Oil Building in NYC, 4 May 1914. Credit Flickr/Creative Commons / LOC / Bain News Service In 1906, Upton Sinclair causes an uproar when he publishes his book "The Jungle," a shocking expose of the conditions in the meat packing industry. Tags: WYPR FeaturesYour MarylandShareTweetEmail