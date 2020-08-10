The Journey Home, Pt 1

This is the first episode of the Sound Tales podcast and Part 1 of The Journey Home story. Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod.

Can you make a sound like those in the episode? Share your skills on IG and tag @soundtalespodcast. Subscribe to the Sound Tales Podcast Facebook channel and join Sound Tales creator Max Bent every Wednesday at 10am eastern time for the Sound Tales Hang Out, a live interactive performance gathering where we collectively breathe, move and create stories and songs using…you guessed it…our VOICE! Check out www.soundtalespodcast.com for more info on the pod, including social media and app info. Please SUBSCRIBE to the podcast for new episodes. Rate and review to help get the word out. Share with a friend!