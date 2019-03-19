 Johns Hopkins, the Man Behind the Name | WYPR
Johns Hopkins amassed millions by trying almost anything that promised to make money--investing in liquor, real estate, coal-mining, fertilizer, and more. He never married, and it was only after he’d retired from most of those businesses that the public saw what he intended to do with his fortune: create a university--including a medical school--and a hospital. Author Antero Pietila guides us through his book, “The Ghosts of Johns Hopkins" to show us the man behind the name.

Pietila will be speaking on Sunday Mar. 24 at 2pm at the Engineers Club in Mt. Vernon, more info at this link.

