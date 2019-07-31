 Johns Hopkins Hospital #3 Hospital In The Country (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Johns Hopkins Hospital #3 Hospital In The Country (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 12 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

U.S. News and World Report has again named Johns Hopkins Hospital the third-best hospital in the country.

The Baltimore medical center has held the position for three straight years. Hopkins previously ranked first for 22 consecutive years, before falling to number 3 in 2014. It remained there in 2015 and dropped to number 4 — it's lowest ranking ever — in 2016. The hospital rebounded back to third in 2017. This year’s ranking compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide and named the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota as the number one institution.

Baltimore Business Journal

