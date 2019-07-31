Johns Hopkins Hospital #3 Hospital In The Country (BBJ Story)

U.S. News and World Report has again named Johns Hopkins Hospital the third-best hospital in the country.
The Baltimore medical center has held the position for three straight years. Hopkins previously ranked first for 22 consecutive years, before falling to number 3 in 2014. It remained there in 2015 and dropped to number 4 — it's lowest ranking ever — in 2016. The hospital rebounded back to third in 2017. This year’s ranking compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide and named the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota as the number one institution.