On February 23, a young Black man named Ahmaud Arbery was jogging near his home outside of Brunswick, GA, when he was shot and killed by two white men. No arrests were made in the case until a video of the encounter came to light two months later. Arbery, 25, was unarmed. Was the killing of Ahmaud Arbery a modern day lynching?

Guest:

Dr. Terry Anne Scott, Associate Professor of History and Director of African American Studies at Hood College.