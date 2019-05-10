 Job Fair To Serve Families Impacted By Luke Paper Mill Closing (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Job Fair To Serve Families Impacted By Luke Paper Mill Closing (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 40 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Gov. Larry Hogan and other Maryland and West Virginia officials on Thursday announced an upcoming job fair to serve the workers and families impacted by the impending closure of the Luke paper mill in Allegany County. 

Ohio-based Verso Corp. will close the 131-year-old Verso Paper Mill by June 30, resulting in 675 people losing their jobs. The employees live in Maryland and West Virginia. The job fair will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at the Bruce Outreach Center in Westernport. So far, more than 55 companies have signed up to participate.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Pittsburgh Based Agency Opens Baltimore Office (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff May 8, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest advertising agencies has opened an office in Baltimore after winning a multi-million contract with the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency earlier this year. 

Office Project Proposed for Mount Vernon (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 24, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

An eight-story office project is being proposed to replace Grand Central, a gay nightclub located at Charles and Eager streets in Mount Vernon. 

Cross Street Market Relaunch To Begin In May (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Apr 16, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

The long-awaited relaunch of Cross Street Market will begin in May, and the first stalls to open will belong to veteran tenants. Developer Caves Valley Partners announced Tuesday that Fenwick's Choice Meats, Steve's Lunch and The Sweet Shoppe will be the first vendors to debut inside the revamped market in Federal Hill next month. 