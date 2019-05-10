Job Fair To Serve Families Impacted By Luke Paper Mill Closing (BBJ Story)

Gov. Larry Hogan and other Maryland and West Virginia officials on Thursday announced an upcoming job fair to serve the workers and families impacted by the impending closure of the Luke paper mill in Allegany County.

Ohio-based Verso Corp. will close the 131-year-old Verso Paper Mill by June 30, resulting in 675 people losing their jobs. The employees live in Maryland and West Virginia. The job fair will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at the Bruce Outreach Center in Westernport. So far, more than 55 companies have signed up to participate.

