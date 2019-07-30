 Jill Ellis Is Stepping Down As U.S. Women's Soccer Coach | WYPR

Jill Ellis Is Stepping Down As U.S. Women's Soccer Coach

  • U.S. Women's National Team coach Jill Ellis celebrates after the American squad defeated the Netherlands on July 7 in France to win the FIFA Women's World Cup.
    Elsa / Getty Images

Jill Ellis, who won back-to-back World Cup titles with the U.S. Women's National Team, is stepping down as coach, U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday. Ellis will make her official exit in October, after winning 102 games and losing only seven.

"When I accepted the head coaching position this was the timeframe I envisioned," Ellis, 52, said in a statement from U.S. Soccer.

"The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women's soccer," she said. "Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment."

During the recent FIFA Women's World Cup, Ellis set a new mark by having coached the national team for 127 matches, surpassing former coach April Heinrichs.

"The U.S. Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude," U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said. "Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths."

