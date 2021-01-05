 Jenny Offill Special | WYPR
The Weekly Reader

Jenny Offill Special

16 minutes ago

Credit Knopf

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two short books by a favorite author, Jenny Offill. Marion Winik shaes her thoughts on The Department of Speculation and Weather. 

WYPR Features
The Weekly Reader

