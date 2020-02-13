Jazz Singer Cyrille Aimee: Live In Studio A

Today, acclaimed French-Dominican jazz vocalist Cyrille Aimee joins Tom live in Studio A, for a preview of her 5-show engagement this weekend at Baltimore's Keystone Korner jazz club.

The popular cabaret and recording star, who makes her home today in New Orleans, is renowned for her graceful improvisations, a gypsy-jazz vocal styling she says she learned as a young girl singing at Roma encampments in her native France. Aimée has gone from singing on street corners in Europe to headlining at some of the world’s most prestigious jazz festivals.

Hailed by The Wall Street Journal as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation" and called a “rising star in the galaxy of jazz singers” by the New York Times, Aimee's latest CD is called Move On: a Sondheim Adventure.

This Valentine's Day weekend (Feb. 14-16), Cyrille Aimee will perform five shows, from Friday through Sunday, at Keystone Korner jazz club in Harbor East. For more information, go to the club's website.

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.