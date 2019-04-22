 Jay Leno on Classic Cars and Comedy | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Jay Leno on Classic Cars and Comedy

By & 9 minutes ago

Credit Baltimore Speakers Series

Five years after he stopped hosting The Tonight Show, Jay Leno has energy for his passions. He's got a collection of more than 300 classic cars and motorcycles, and stand-up comedy. And he’s on the road performing 200 nights a year. He’s coming to Baltimore for the Speakers Series presented by Stevenson University.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Stories from the Stoop: Aishah Alfadhalah

By & Apr 19, 2019

Here’s a Stoop Story from Aishah Alfadhalah about the beauty and power of connecting over a shared meal. You can hear her story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com, as well as the Stoop podcast.

You can also get a taste of the Mera Kitchen Collective’s offerings at the Baltimore Farmers’ Market on Sunday mornings or at one of their events.

Gear Up for Gardening

By & Apr 17, 2019
Mad Ball / Flickr Creative Commons

With rain and sunshine galore, it’s time to get your garden ready! Alexa Smarr, a horticulture educator and the master gardener coordinator for the University of Maryland-Extension - Baltimore County joins us to talk all things green. We hear why soil-testing is a must, what you can do to thwart common pests, and why Maryland’s birds and bugs rely on native plants.

Questions about gardening, weeds, or pests? Want to become a master gardener? Find resources at the Home and Garden Information Center.

Collecting the Steel Stories of Sparrows Point

By & Apr 16, 2019
JM Giordano, from the exhibit "Shuttered" at BMI

Steel-making was the throbbing heart of Sparrows Point for more than a century. With the “Bethlehem Steel Legacy Project,” The Baltimore Museum of Industry and Tradepoint Atlantic intend to document steel at the Point--from its rise to its demise--by engaging the community. We hear from Auni Gelles, the museum’s community programs manager and director of interpretation Beth Maloney to hear what people have told them. Then WYPR reporter John Lee tells us what Sparrows Point looks like today, and what’s planned for the future. Plus, we hear excerpts from UMBC's "Mill Stories", voices of Bethlehem Steel workers share their memories.

For information on the Tradepoint Atlantic open house, visit this link. For information on "Shuttered" at Baltimore Museum of Industry, visit this link

To hear more of "Mill Stories" voices from Bethlehem Steel workers, visit this link.

To hear more of John Lee's reporting, visit this link.