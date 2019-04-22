Five years after he stopped hosting The Tonight Show, Jay Leno has energy for his passions. He's got a collection of more than 300 classic cars and motorcycles, and stand-up comedy. And he’s on the road performing 200 nights a year. He’s coming to Baltimore for the Speakers Series presented by Stevenson University.
Jay Leno on Classic Cars and Comedy
By Sheilah Kast & Maureen Harvie • 9 minutes ago
Five years after he stopped hosting The Tonight Show, Jay Leno has energy for his passions. He's got a collection of more than 300 classic cars and motorcycles, and stand-up comedy. And he’s on the road performing 200 nights a year. He’s coming to Baltimore for the Speakers Series presented by Stevenson University.