This episode is about a virtual block that makes up the current world of one fascinating and unusual young man. His name is James Burrows. He’s a musical genius, and he’s autistic. This week, he’s graduating from high school in the midst of a pandemic. What might James be able to teach us about living harmoniously in the social isolation of this moment?

NOTE: All the music in this episode was composed and produced by James. Check him out on SoundCloud.