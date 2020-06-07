Italian Whites For Primavera

Italian whites are emerging as high quality, affordable choices for easy-going springtime drinking.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Suavia Soave Classico '18, Venetto **1/2 $
Made for sipping on a hot summer day, dry with refreshing fruit notes.
La Due Arbie Bianco Toscano '18, *1/2 $
Bone dry, but deep flavors, custom made for plates of shellfish.
Ercole Bianco Monferrato DOC '19, ** $ BIG VALUE
Café wine par excellence, a good dollop of fruit, good with tomato sauce.
