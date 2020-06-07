 Italian Whites For Primavera | WYPR
Italian Whites For Primavera

Suavia Soave Classico Garganega

Italian whites are emerging as high quality, affordable choices for easy-going springtime drinking.

 

 

The Wines

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Suavia Soave Classico '18, Venetto **1/2  $

Made for sipping on a hot summer day, dry with refreshing fruit notes.

 

La Due Arbie Bianco Toscano '18 *1/2  $

Bone dry, but deep flavors, custom made for plates of shellfish.

 

Ercole Bianco Monferrato DOC '19, **  $   BIG VALUE

Café wine par excellence, a good dollop of fruit, good with tomato sauce.

