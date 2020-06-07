Italian Whites For Primavera

Italian whites are emerging as high quality, affordable choices for easy-going springtime drinking.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Suavia Soave Classico '18, Venetto **1/2 $

Made for sipping on a hot summer day, dry with refreshing fruit notes.

La Due Arbie Bianco Toscano '18, *1/2 $

Bone dry, but deep flavors, custom made for plates of shellfish.

Ercole Bianco Monferrato DOC '19, ** $ BIG VALUE

Café wine par excellence, a good dollop of fruit, good with tomato sauce.

