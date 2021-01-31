Irish Whiskeys

Perhaps the gentlest and most refined of all the whiskeys, Irish is a fine accompaniment to a roaring fire on a cold winter's evening.

The Whiskeys

Old Tom Horan Irish Whiskey *** $ GREAT VALUE

Light bodied, delicate, almost feminine, very refined.

Lambay Irish Whiskey *** $$

Medium body, fruity aromas, spicy flavors.

Barr an Uisce Wicklow Hills *** $$

Subtle citric nose, sherry casks have an impact on flavor.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

