Irish Whiskeys

Lambay Small Batch Blend Irish Whiskey

Perhaps the gentlest and most refined of all the whiskeys, Irish is a fine accompaniment to a roaring fire on a cold winter's evening.

 

The Whiskeys

Old Tom Horan Irish Whiskey ***  $   GREAT VALUE

Light bodied, delicate, almost feminine, very refined.

Lambay Irish Whiskey ***  $$

Medium body, fruity aromas, spicy flavors.

Barr an Uisce Wicklow Hills  ***  $$

Subtle citric nose, sherry casks have an impact on flavor.

Price key:  $=less than $20  $$= $20-40   $$$=$40-60  $$$$=above $60

Quality key:  * = decent wine   ** = very good wine   *** = superb wine   ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

