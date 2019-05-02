Investigating Underwater Life at IMET

Where do discoveries about blue crabs, biofuel, and sharks all come together? At the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology, scientists study underwater life, searching for ways to combat climate change, restore coasts, and improve the health of marine creatures and humans.

Director Russell Hill gives us an overview of projects, --from testing sustainable aquaculture practices to turning to sea sponges for advances in healthcare.

And Colleen Burge, head of the Aquatic Animal Health Lab, tells how sick sea creatures impact the ecosystem.

IMET will host its Open House on Saturday, May 4th, from 1-4 pm.