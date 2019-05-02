 Investigating Underwater Life at IMET | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

Investigating Underwater Life at IMET

By & 43 minutes ago

Credit Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology

Where do discoveries about blue crabs, biofuel, and sharks all come together? At the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology, scientists study underwater life, searching for ways to combat climate change, restore coasts, and improve the health of marine creatures and humans.

Director Russell Hill gives us an overview of projects, --from testing sustainable aquaculture practices to turning to sea sponges for advances in healthcare.

And Colleen Burge, head of the Aquatic Animal Health Lab, tells how sick sea creatures impact the ecosystem.

IMET will host its Open House on Saturday, May 4th, from 1-4 pm.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

A Spike in Measles

By & Apr 30, 2019
Seth Wenig / AP Photo

More than 700 individuals across 22 states are battling measles, 25 years after officials declared the disease eliminated from the United States. In Maryland, four people have been infected this year; in 2018 and 2017 just one person contracted measles. The virus has no specific medical treatment and carries the risk of deadly complications. Dr. James Campbell, pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Maryland Medical Center, describes the dangers of this extraordinarily contagious disease.

Reprocess, Rebuild, Reclaim with Ballet After Dark

By & Apr 29, 2019
Bunmi Abari

It can be difficult to know where to turn after suffering trauma. We meet a dancer who, after surviving a brutal sexual assault, created her own place of community and well-being … for herself, and others. Tyde-Courtney Edwards founded “Ballet After Dark,” where survivors of sexual and domestic assault and those dealing with trauma can participate in therapeutic, movement-based workshops. She says the healing power of ballet drew her back to the studio. We also meet LaQuida Chancey, a participant in ‘Ballet After Dark’ who explains why she values sharing the experience with other women of color.

For more information about Ballet After Dark workshops, visit this link.

That Sweet Glow: The Story Behind the Domino Sugar Sign

By & Apr 26, 2019
Melissa Gerr

On the Record producer Melissa Gerr tells the story behind the iconic Domino Sugar sign that lights up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. April 25, 2019 was the 68th anniversary of putting the sign in its lofty place.

There are lots of anniversaries to celebrate in Baltimore! 

BYKE collective celebrates five years, Sagamore Spirits has been distilling for two years. And you can attend the American Visionary Art Museum's 21st Annual Kinetic Sculpture Race or Strong City Baltimore's 50th anniversary bash! Baltimore Strong!