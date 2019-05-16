With Insulin Prices Soaring, Why Isn't There a Generic Version?

The price of insulin is soaring, and some patients are rationing their dosage and risking death. With millions of American living with diabetes, what can be done to help patients afford this essential drug?

Hopkins internist and medical historian Dr. Jeremy Greene describes how innovation has upped the effectiveness of insulin in the 100 years since it was discovered. But that’s come at a steep price.

Plus: David McShae is executive director of the American Diabetes Association, Maryland chapter. The organization advocates for the prevention and cure of diabetes; it fundraises for diabetes research and does educational outreach. Take the Type-II Risk Assessment here. Check out information about June's Tour de Cure walk/ride/run to celebrate those living with diabetes.

This program originally aired on February 7, 2019.