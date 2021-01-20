 Inauguration Day 2021 | WYPR
Inauguration Day 2021

A view of the National Mall in Washington ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.
Credit Susan Walsh / AP Photo

"I know these are dark times, but there’s always light. That’s what makes this state so special. That’s what it taught me. It taught me the most. There’s always light," President-elect Biden bid farewell to his adopted home state of Delaware yesterday, then headed to Washington for his inauguration today.

This morning, we speak with William "BJ" Hall, president of the St. Mary’s County Chapter of the NAACP, and with UMBC graduate student Meghan Lynch about the virtual inauguration celebrations they’re attending and what actions they’ll be watching for in the Biden administration.

Plus, University of Maryland law professor Michael Greenberger analyzes the security measures in place at the Capitol and the rising threat of domestic terrorism in the U.S.

