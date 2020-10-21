 Immunologist Says Hogan’s Vaccination Plan Is “Vague” But As Good As It Can Be For Now | WYPR

Immunologist Says Hogan’s Vaccination Plan Is “Vague” But As Good As It Can Be For Now

By 1 hour ago

Credit CREDIT TMAXIMUMGE/PUBLIC DOMAIN

An immunologist from Loyola University Maryland says the draft plan for distributing a potential COVID-19 vaccine that Gov. Larry Hogan released Tuesday needs some work. 

“It's still a bit vague. It's still a bit broad, “ Dr. Chris Thompson, the immunologist, said in an interview. “But I think it's as good as it can be with the information that we have now.”

Under Hogan’s plan, the state would prioritize those vulnerable to developing complications related to COVID-19, as well as frontline first responders, health care workers and essential workers. 

But Thompson wondered how people would be defined as first responders or essential workers. 

“Where's that line drawn? I don't think that's clear yet,” he said. “And that's still going to need to get figured out.”

Still, he said the plan is as good as it can be for now. 

Thompson also said the state should mandate vaccinations because they are the only way to end the pandemic. 

“I know there's a big push for natural herd immunity,” he said. “That's probably not going to work. We would need well over 70% of the population to be infected and generate antibodies. And the data that I've seen suggests the antibodies only lasts for maybe five or six months anyway.”  

He added that vaccines should only be mandated once scientists confirm they are safe. 

 

Tags: 
WYPR News
GBMC Healthcare Coverage
covid-19 vaccine
vaccine distribution
vaccination
vaccine progress
Gov. Larry Hogan
immunity
herd immunity
pandemic
frontline
essental workers
first responders
healthcare workers
Loyola University Maryland
Dr. Chris Thompson
Christopher Thompson
antibodies
two-phase vaccination plan
The GroundTruth Project
Report for America

Related Content

Baltimore’s Health Commissioner Says Stay Safe As City Launches Flu Shot Campaign

By Oct 14, 2020
SCREENSHOT VIA CHARM TV FACEBOOK PAGE

Baltimore’s health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa is urging residents to stay vigilant against COVID-19 with masks and social distancing, but also to protect themselves from the flu. 

At the mayor’s weekly briefing Wednesday morning, Dzirasa said that while the city’s positivity rate continues to decline, the daily count of new cases is 35% higher than last month’s. 

“We are here to remind people to continue to seek COVID testing at one of our mobile testing sites or at a clinical site,” she said. 

Poll: Marylanders Skeptical Of Hypothetical COVID Vaccine

By Oct 13, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

If an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19 were available today at no cost, less than half of registered voters in Maryland say they would get it, according to the latest Goucher College poll.

A slim majority of Democrats say they would get the vaccine, while slim majorities of Republicans and unaffiliated voters say they would not.

Trick-Or-Treating? Here’s How To Stay Safe

By Oct 9, 2020
PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES/PIXABAY

As Halloween approaches, you may want to rethink how you celebrate this year. 

Dr. Chris Thompson, an immunologist at Loyola University Maryland, says trick or treating may not be the best of ideas.

He told WYPR’s The Daily Dose there are ways to do it with minimal exposure to COVID-19.  