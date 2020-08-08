 Imagine Being a Baby | WYPR
The First Five Years

Imagine Being a Baby

By 20 minutes ago

Imagine you’re a baby. You love being with mom and dad but there is so much more to learn. You’re excited about child care! But what if child care isn’t there? (Photo by iStock/ruizluquepaz)  

The First Five Years
WYPR Features

Teaching Doesn't Stop At Home

By Jul 28, 2020
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

If you’ve been crazily working from home with your pre-schooler, and are now ready to send them back to child care, you may not want to hear this: you’re not done. The University of Arizona says parental involvement in your little one’s child care experience, is a major indicator of whether that child arrives at Kindergarten ready to learn. 

Child Care is Essential

By Jul 21, 2020

An ever growing number of early childhood experts are urging Congress to invest at least $50 billion in the next, and perhaps final, COVID-19 emergency funding bill. The Child Care is Essential Act could save child care and get America back to work. 

COVID And ACES

By Jul 15, 2020

Over 60% of Americans have one or more adverse childhood experience or ACE, which are linked to chronic mental and physical health problems, substance misuse, and underemployment in adulthood. We can change this by investing in our children. Learn how.            

COVID and ECMH

By Jul 2, 2020

COVID-19 has disrupted all of our routines. That includes young children for whom this interruption could negatively impact their behavior. So how do you know if a change you see is just growing pains or something more? Listen now and find out. 