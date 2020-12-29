 IMAGE Center of Maryland: No Problem! | WYPR
Rhonda Taylor during a site visit with the engineering team testing first prototype.
Credit Provided

Have you ever faced a problem that seems insurmountable, only to have someone come along, view it from a different perspective and find a solution? That is the business model for the IMAGE Center of Maryland. Executive director Michael Bullis explains how the non-profit connects people with disabilities to solutions to help regain independence in their lives. Plus, we talk with Rhonda Taylor and Shannon Clancy to learn about Volunteers for Medical Engineering -- one-off devices that are tailored to a client’s needs. Original airdate: 11.16.20

